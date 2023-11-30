The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-14) on November 30, 2023 at United Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 47.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.

The Bulls' 106.2 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 117.8 the Bucks give up.

Chicago has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 117.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls average 107.2 points per game at home, 2.2 more than away (105). Defensively they allow 108.7 per game, 8.7 fewer points than on the road (117.4).

At home Chicago is allowing 108.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it is away (117.4).

The Bulls pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (22.3) than away (21.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries