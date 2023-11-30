How to Watch the Bulls vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-14) on November 30, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Bucks vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Bulls Prediction
|Bucks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 47.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.
- The Bulls' 106.2 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 117.8 the Bucks give up.
- Chicago has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 117.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls average 107.2 points per game at home, 2.2 more than away (105). Defensively they allow 108.7 per game, 8.7 fewer points than on the road (117.4).
- At home Chicago is allowing 108.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it is away (117.4).
- The Bulls pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (22.3) than away (21.6).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach LaVine
|Questionable
|Foot
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|DeMar DeRozan
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.