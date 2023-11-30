The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Thursday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo and others in this outing.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine Props

PTS 3PM
23.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -118)
  • Thursday's over/under for Zach LaVine is 23.5. That is 2.5 more than his season average.
  • He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
30.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 30.5 point total set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (30.1).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 10.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Damian Lillard Props
  • The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average (26).
  • He collects 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Lillard has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under (6.5).
  • He has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.

