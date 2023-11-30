Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Bucks on November 30, 2023
The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Thursday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo and others in this outing.
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine Props
|PTS
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -118)
- Thursday's over/under for Zach LaVine is 23.5. That is 2.5 more than his season average.
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|30.5 (Over: -115)
|11.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -156)
- The 30.5 point total set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (30.1).
- His per-game rebound average -- 10.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).
Damian Lillard Props
- The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average (26).
- He collects 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.
- Lillard has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under (6.5).
- He has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.
