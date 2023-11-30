At AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 30, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET. The Cowboys should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Cowboys have been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking best in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). The Seahawks are compiling 20.8 points per game on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 22.6 points per game (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-9) Under (47.5) Cowboys 31, Seahawks 15

Cowboys Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cowboys an 81.8% chance to win.

Dallas has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

When playing as at least 9-point favorites this season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 3-1.

So far this season, seven of Dallas' 11 games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 3.3 more than the average point total for Cowboys games this season.

Seahawks Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Seahawks have a 22.7% chance to win.

Seattle has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Seattle games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this year.

The over/under for this game is 3.4 points higher than the average scoring total for Seahawks games (44.1).

Cowboys vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 31.5 16.8 41 12 23.7 20.8 Seattle 20.8 22.6 22.7 24 18.6 21

