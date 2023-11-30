Will Joey Anderson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 30?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joey Anderson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Anderson 2022-23 stats and insights
- Anderson scored in six of 38 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Anderson produced no points on the power play last season.
- Anderson averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 14.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.
- The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.