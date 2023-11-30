Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lyon County, Iowa, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Christian High School at George-Little Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: George, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinton High School at West Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Inwood, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.