Can we anticipate Nick Foligno finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Foligno's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 63 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:59 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:09 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:40 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 19:29 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

