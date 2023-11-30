The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno included, will play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Foligno in that upcoming Blackhawks-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Foligno has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Foligno has a goal in two of 20 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 20 games this year, Foligno has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Foligno has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Foligno goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Foligno has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 63 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 1 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

