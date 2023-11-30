Nikola Vucevic and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be matching up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 124-97 loss against the Celtics, Vucevic had eight points, eight rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Vucevic, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.4 14.6 Rebounds 9.5 10.1 9.6 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.5 PRA -- 28.6 27.7 PR -- 25.5 24.2



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Bucks

Vucevic has taken 14.5 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 16.4% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Vucevic's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 98.7.

Allowing 117.8 points per game, the Bucks are the 22nd-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Bucks are 17th in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are ranked 19th in the NBA, allowing 26.3 per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 36 26 12 5 2 1 1

