Should you bet on Taylor Raddysh to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Raddysh has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:35 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

