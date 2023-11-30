Zach LaVine NBA Player Preview vs. the Bucks - November 30
Zach LaVine will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Let's look at LaVine's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|23.5
|21.0
|19.8
|Rebounds
|--
|4.8
|5.4
|Assists
|--
|3.4
|4.3
|PRA
|--
|29.2
|29.5
|PR
|--
|25.8
|25.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|2.4
Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Bucks
- This season, LaVine has made 7.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.7% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 19.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.
- LaVine's Bulls average 98.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.7 possessions per contest.
- The Bucks are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 117.8 points per game.
- Allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 17th-ranked team in the league.
- The Bucks concede 26.3 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.
- The Bucks give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.
Zach LaVine vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/13/2023
|39
|20
|8
|5
|2
|1
|1
