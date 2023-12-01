The Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) will lean on Joel Embiid (first in NBA, 32 points per game) to help them knock off Jayson Tatum (eighth in league, 27.7) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at TD Garden, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +172 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.3 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 106.7 per outing (third in the league).

The 76ers have a +139 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 120.2 points per game, fourth in the league, and are giving up 112.4 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.

These two teams score a combined 236.5 points per game, 12 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams together surrender 219.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than this contest's total.

Boston has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Philadelphia has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Celtics and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.