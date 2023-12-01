Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Des Moines County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Des Moines County, Iowa today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Des Moines County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mediapolis High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Danville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
