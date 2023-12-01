Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guthrie County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Guthrie County, Iowa today, we've got the information.
Guthrie County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodward-Granger High School at Adair-Casey Guthrie Center High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Guthrie Center, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
