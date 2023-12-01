The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cyclones have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have made.
  • Iowa State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Cyclones are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 344th.
  • The 80.6 points per game the Cyclones score are 5.4 more points than the Blue Demons give up (75.2).
  • Iowa State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Iowa State fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Cyclones ceded 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than away from home (68.2).
  • Iowa State drained 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 VCU W 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Virginia Tech L 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Texas A&M L 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/7/2023 Iowa - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M - James H. Hilton Coliseum

