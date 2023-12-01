The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.

In games Iowa State shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Cyclones are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 344th.

The Cyclones score 80.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 75.2 the Blue Demons allow.

When Iowa State totals more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State averaged 72.0 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.

The Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, Iowa State performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage on the road.

