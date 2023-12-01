The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.

Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cyclones sit at 110th.

The Cyclones put up 80.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 75.2 the Blue Demons give up.

Iowa State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State posted 72 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged on the road (63.5).

In home games, the Cyclones allowed 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than on the road (68.2).

When it comes to three-pointers, Iowa State fared better in home games last year, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage on the road.

