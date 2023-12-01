The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Iowa State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 345th.

The Cyclones average 5.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Blue Demons give up (75.2).

Iowa State is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State scored 72 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Cyclones allowed 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than when playing on the road (68.2).

Iowa State sunk 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

