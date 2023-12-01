The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. DePaul matchup.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa State vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline DePaul Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-14.5) 136.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-13.5) 136.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa State vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Iowa State has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cyclones and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

DePaul has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this year.

Blue Demons games have hit the over twice this year.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Iowa State considerably lower (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (29th).

Iowa State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

