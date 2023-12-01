The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. DePaul matchup.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa State vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline DePaul Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-14.5) 136.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-13.5) 136.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa State vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Iowa State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of four out of the Cyclones' seven games this season have hit the over.

DePaul has won just one game against the spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Blue Demons have gone over the point total twice.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Bookmakers rate Iowa State much lower (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (29th).

The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (97th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (188th).

With odds of +100000, DePaul has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

