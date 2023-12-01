The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) are big, 12.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total in the matchup is 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa State vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -12.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Iowa State and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 combined points.

Iowa State's matchups this year have an average point total of 136.4, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cyclones have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa State has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

The Cyclones have played as a favorite of -800 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 88.9% chance to win.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 3 42.9% 80.6 150.6 55.9 131.1 133.5 DePaul 3 60% 70 150.6 75.2 131.1 150.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The Cyclones score 80.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 75.2 the Blue Demons allow.

Iowa State has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 75.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iowa State vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 4-3-0 4-0 4-3-0 DePaul 1-4-0 0-0 2-3-0

Iowa State vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State DePaul 13-3 Home Record 7-8 3-8 Away Record 2-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.