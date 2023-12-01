How to Watch Kansas vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) aim to build on a seven-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kansas vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 54.0% from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- In games Kansas shoots higher than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 18th.
- The 81.3 points per game the Jayhawks record are 20.7 more points than the Huskies allow (60.6).
- Kansas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies have shot at a 51.4% rate from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- UConn has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 30th.
- The Huskies' 88.7 points per game are 24.0 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks give up.
- UConn is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74.0).
- The Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.0).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UConn averaged 83.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.1.
- At home, the Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 65.8.
- Beyond the arc, UConn drained fewer triples away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.8%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|W 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Texas
|W 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|W 90-60
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 84-64
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.