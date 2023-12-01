Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Pottawattamie County, Iowa today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pottawattamie County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tri-Center High School at Audubon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Audubon, IA

Audubon, IA Conference: Western Iowa Conference

Western Iowa Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Treynor High School at Missouri Valley High School