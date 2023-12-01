Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pottawattamie County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Pottawattamie County, Iowa today? We have you covered here.
Pottawattamie County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tri-Center High School at Audubon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Audubon, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Treynor High School at Missouri Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Missouri Valley, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
