As they ready for their Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) at Canada Life Centre, which begins at 3:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin
Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg
Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder
Ville Heinola D Out Ankle

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Arena: Canada Life Centre

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks' 54 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
  • Chicago allows 3.7 goals per game (78 total), which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -24.

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets' 72 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Its +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-275) Blackhawks (+225) 6.5

