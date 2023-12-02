The Winnipeg Jets will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, December 2, with the Jets having lost three straight games.

Follow the action on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ as the Jets attempt to take down the Blackhawks.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blackhawks vs Jets Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 78 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 24th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 54 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 21 10 8 18 13 18 40.7% Jason Dickinson 21 7 5 12 9 12 44% Philipp Kurashev 15 4 8 12 5 8 58.3% Ryan Donato 21 4 6 10 10 19 40.2% Nick Foligno 21 2 7 9 7 20 48.1%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have allowed 63 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Jets' 72 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Jets are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players