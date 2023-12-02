For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Boris Katchouk a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

Katchouk has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Katchouk has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-3

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

