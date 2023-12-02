Bulls vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) face the Chicago Bulls (6-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.
Bulls vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-3.5
|220.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 220.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.
- The average over/under for Chicago's outings this season is 219.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Chicago has a 6-14-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have come away with three wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 1-5 when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Bulls vs Pelicans Additional Info
Bulls vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|15
|75%
|113.8
|220.7
|112.7
|225.6
|227.8
|Bulls
|10
|50%
|106.9
|220.7
|112.9
|225.6
|219.8
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Bulls have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.364, 4-7-0 record) than away (.222, 2-7-0).
- The Bulls score an average of 106.9 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 112.7 points.
Bulls vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|6-14
|3-5
|11-9
|Pelicans
|12-8
|3-3
|8-12
Bulls vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Bulls
|Pelicans
|106.9
|113.8
|28
|15
|3-1
|9-2
|3-1
|8-3
|112.9
|112.7
|15
|14
|5-4
|6-2
|6-3
|6-2
