Coby White and his Chicago Bulls teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

White, in his last game (November 30 win against the Bucks), posted 23 points and seven assists.

Below we will dive into White's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 14.2 16.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 2.7 Assists 5.5 4.2 3.6 PRA -- 21.3 22.4 PR -- 17.1 18.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.5



Coby White Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 13.6% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.2 per contest.

White is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.5 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Pelicans allow 112.7 points per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans allow 27.2 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have conceded 13.2 makes per game, 20th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.