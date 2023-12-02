Saturday's game at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-1) taking on the Drake Bulldogs (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for Minnesota, who are favored by our model.

The Bulldogs' last outing on Sunday ended in a 72-56 win against Maine.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drake vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 74, Drake 66

Other MVC Predictions

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature win this season came in an 85-73 victory on November 12 over the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Drake is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

The Golden Gophers have tied for the 151st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (zero).

Drake has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drake 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 77) on November 12

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 163) on November 26

78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 193) on November 9

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 222) on November 24

94-69 at home over St. Thomas (No. 245) on November 6

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 18.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

18.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Anna Miller: 9.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 42.6 FG%

9.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 42.6 FG% Grace Berg: 17.0 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

17.0 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Taylor McAulay: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Courtney Becker: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 66.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +45 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game, 39th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.9 per outing to rank 319th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.