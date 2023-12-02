The Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bears have won six games in a row.

Drake vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.3% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Drake is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 303rd.

The Bulldogs record 13.5 more points per game (80.6) than the Bears give up (67.1).

Drake is 6-1 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake put up 80.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.5).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 61.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.6.

Drake drained 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 1.0 more than it averaged in road games (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% when playing at home and 38.0% when playing on the road.

