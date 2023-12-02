The Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC), who have won six straight. It begins at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Missouri State matchup.

Drake vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Drake (-6.5) 147.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Drake (-6.5) 145.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Drake vs. Missouri State Betting Trends

Drake has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Bulldogs' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Missouri State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Bears games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

