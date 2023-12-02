Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Drake Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MVC) meeting the Missouri State Bears (4-1, 0-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Missouri State Game Information

Drake Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • DeVries: 18 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 18.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brodie: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Drake vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drake Rank Drake AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank
101st 74.8 Points Scored 65.6 325th
33rd 63.9 Points Allowed 63.2 25th
74th 33.5 Rebounds 32.4 134th
292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th
128th 13.7 Assists 11.7 289th
22nd 9.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

