Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) matching up with the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 85-61 win, as our model heavily favors Iowa.

The Hawkeyes took care of business in their most recent matchup 77-70 against Kansas State on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOXsports.com

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 85, Bowling Green 61

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' signature win of the season came in an 80-76 victory against the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 9.

The Hawkeyes have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Iowa has four wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26

100-62 over FGCU (No. 54) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 79) on November 19

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 80) on November 24

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 25.2 points per game (scoring 90.3 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball while allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball) and have a +201 scoring differential overall.

