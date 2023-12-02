Saturday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) taking on the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-61 win, as our model heavily favors Iowa.

The Hawkeyes won their last game 77-70 against Kansas State on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOXsports.com

How to Watch on TV: FOXsports.com

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 86, Bowling Green 61

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win of the season came in an 80-76 victory versus the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 9.

The Hawkeyes have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26

100-62 over FGCU (No. 53) on November 25

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 77) on November 24

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 79) on November 19

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +201 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.2 points per game. They're putting up 90.3 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 206th in college basketball.

