Two streaking squads square off when the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Falcons, who have won four in a row.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: FOXsports.com

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons' 70.3 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes give up.

Bowling Green has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Iowa's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

The Hawkeyes record 23.5 more points per game (90.3) than the Falcons allow (66.8).

Iowa has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Bowling Green has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 51% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons allow to opponents (40%).

The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Schedule