The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) will aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Falcons have also taken four games in a row.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: FOXsports.com

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons' 70.3 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

Bowling Green is 4-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Iowa is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

The 90.3 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 23.5 more points than the Falcons allow (66.8).

When Iowa totals more than 66.8 points, it is 7-0.

Bowling Green is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.

This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 51.0% from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons concede.

The Falcons make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

