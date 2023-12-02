In this season's Big Ten Championship Game, the Iowa Hawkeyes are overwhelming underdogs (+23.5) versus the Michigan Wolverines. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The over/under in this contest is 35.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 14 Odds

Iowa vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Iowa has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Michigan is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.