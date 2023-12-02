In this year's Big Ten Championship Game, the Iowa Hawkeyes are overwhelming underdogs (+23.5) against the Michigan Wolverines. Lucas Oil Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. This game has an over/under of 35.5 points.

Iowa vs. Michigan game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Iowa vs. Michigan statistical matchup

Michigan Iowa 394.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.3 (133rd) 246.8 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.3 (7th) 169.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.9 (104th) 224.8 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.4 (130th) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (56th) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (82nd)

Michigan leaders

In 12 games, Leshon Williams has run for 779 yards (64.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Also, Williams has 11 receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown.

In 12 games, Kaleb Johnson has rushed for 415 yards (34.6 per game) and three TDs.

Erick All has 21 catches for 299 yards (24.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Iowa leaders

Blake Corum has been getting things done on the ground, rushing for 976 yards and 22 touchdowns in 12 games.

J.J. McCarthy has suited up for 12 games in 2023, and he's delivered 2,483 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 74.3% completion percentage.

When he's not airing it out, McCarthy has run for 181 yards (15.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Roman Wilson has been a key piece of the Wolverines' aerial attack in 2023, accumulating 40 catches for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns.

