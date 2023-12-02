MVC squads are on Saturday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Drake Bulldogs taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Indiana State Sycamores at Central Michigan Chippewas 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at Minnesota Golden Gophers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - Evansville Purple Aces at UT Martin Skyhawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Bradley Braves 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 -

