Saturday's game between the Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) at Ford Center has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Evansville squad taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 77, Northern Iowa 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-6.8)

Evansville (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Evansville's record against the spread so far this season is 5-1-0, while Northern Iowa's is 1-4-0. The Purple Aces have gone over the point total in three games, while Panthers games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 73.4 points per game (213th in college basketball) while giving up 73.0 per contest (221st in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential.

The 31.9 rebounds per game Northern Iowa accumulates rank 230th in the country, 1.3 more than the 30.6 its opponents record.

Northern Iowa makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.9 on average.

Northern Iowa has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (85th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (257th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.