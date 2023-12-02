Northern Iowa vs. Evansville December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2, 0-0 MVC) meet a fellow MVC team, the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0, 0-0 MVC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Michael Duax: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Evansville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Preston Phillips: 4.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Evansville Rank
|Evansville AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|352nd
|62.4
|Points Scored
|70.1
|210th
|327th
|76.0
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|343rd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|350th
|10.2
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
