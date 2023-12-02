Patrick Williams and his Chicago Bulls teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 120-113 win over the Bucks (his last game) Williams produced 12 points and two steals.

Now let's examine Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 7.8 10.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 12.9 15.9 PR -- 11.7 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.3



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 7.9% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.1 per contest.

He's connected on 1.0 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Bulls average 99.5 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 102 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans give up 112.7 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pelicans have given up 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the league.

Giving up 27.2 assists per contest, the Pelicans are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Patrick Williams vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 23 5 4 1 1 0 0 11/9/2022 26 7 4 1 1 4 1

