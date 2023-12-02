The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (6-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

NBCS-CHI and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 113 - Bulls 110

Bulls vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3.5)

Bulls (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-2.9)

Pelicans (-2.9) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.1

The Bulls (6-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 30% less often than the Pelicans (12-8-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, New Orleans (3-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Chicago (3-5) does as the underdog (37.5%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Chicago and its opponents are more successful (55% of the time) than New Orleans and its opponents (40%).

The Pelicans have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-4) this season while the Bulls have a .273 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-8).

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls are the third-worst team in the NBA (106.9 points per game). On defense, they are 15th (112.9 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Chicago is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (41.2 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.3).

This season the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago is second-best in the NBA in committing them (11.9 per game). It is seventh in forcing them (14.9 per game).

At 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc, the Bulls are 21st and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

