Providence vs. Rhode Island: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Providence Friars (6-1) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Rhode Island matchup in this article.
Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Providence vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Providence Moneyline
|Rhode Island Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Providence (-15.5)
|142.5
|-1400
|+725
|FanDuel
|Providence (-14.5)
|142.5
|-1700
|+890
Providence vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends
- Providence has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- So far this season, just one of the Friars games has hit the over.
- Rhode Island has covered four times in five games with a spread this year.
- In the Rams' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Providence is 57th in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
