The Troy Trojans (10-2) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4) will face each other in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Troy ranks 44th in total offense this season (422.8 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 422.8 yards allowed per game. Appalachian State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, posting 35.8 points per game (17th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 70th by giving up 26.7 points per game.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Troy Appalachian State 422.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.8 (16th) 300.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.1 (71st) 149.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (45th) 273.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.4 (22nd) 16 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 19 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (18th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 3,135 yards (261.3 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 254 times for a team-high 1,350 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 198 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

This season, Damien Taylor has carried the ball 61 times for 307 yards (25.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber has hauled in 59 receptions for 850 yards (70.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 636 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deshon Stoudemire has been the target of 51 passes and hauled in 39 receptions for 528 yards, an average of 44 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has compiled 3,271 yards (272.6 per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing 33 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 274 yards with two touchdowns.

Nate Noel has run for 780 yards on 160 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Kanye Roberts has taken 100 carries and totaled 595 yards with five touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has totaled 53 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 717 (59.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 71 times and has 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has recorded 502 receiving yards (41.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Makai Jackson has racked up 371 reciving yards (30.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

