On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Alex Vlasic going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

  • Vlasic is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:25 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

