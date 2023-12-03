The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier has scored in one of 23 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 5.1% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

