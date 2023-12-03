Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 3?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- Beauvillier has scored in one of 23 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 5.1% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Beauvillier recent games
Blackhawks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
