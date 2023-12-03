The Chicago Blackhawks' (7-15) injury report has six players listed ahead of a Sunday, December 3 matchup with the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) at Xcel Energy Center, with a start time of 2:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Cole Guttman C Questionable Upper Body Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 55 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago has allowed 81 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 24th in the NHL.

Their -26 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild rank 26th in the NHL with 65 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Its -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6

