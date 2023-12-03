Having dropped five in a row on the road, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch the action on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network as the Wild try to defeat the Blackhawks.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Blackhawks vs Wild Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 81 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 24th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 55 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 22 11 8 19 13 19 41% Philipp Kurashev 16 4 9 13 5 8 50% Jason Dickinson 22 7 5 12 9 13 44.8% Ryan Donato 22 4 6 10 10 19 41.4% Nick Foligno 22 2 7 9 8 20 48.1%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 21st in goals against, giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.

The Wild's 65 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players