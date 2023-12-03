Sunday's NHL action includes the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) at Xcel Energy Center. The Blackhawks are heavy underdogs (+225 on the moneyline) against the Wild (-275) ahead of the game, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Wild Betting Trends

In 13 of 21 matches this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Wild have been victorious in four of their eight games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 21 games this season, with seven upset wins (33.3%).

Minnesota is yet to play with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Chicago is 2-3 when it is the underdog by +225 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 6-4 3-6-1 6.4 2.60 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.60 2.90 7 18.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.80 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.80 3.80 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.