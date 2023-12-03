Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 14
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
The college football season continues into Week 14, which includes one game involving schools from the Big Ten. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the article below.
Big Ten Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
